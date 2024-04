Genova, venerdì "Cuore e non solo": specialisti a confronto con relatori di fama internazionale

SESSIONE INTERNAZIONALE

MANAGEMENT OF CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE IN 2024: WHAT DO I WANT FOR MY PATIENT?

Chairs: Marco Canepa, Rocco Vergallo

10.30

Opening and introduction

Pietro Ameri, Italo Porto



10.40

In a patient with heart failure, I want a phenotype-based treatment

Giuseppe Rosano



10.55

In a patient with cardiomyopathy, I want a genetic analysis

Stephane Heymans



11.10

I want to use antidiabetic drugs to improve CV outcomes

Massimo Federici



11.25

In a patient with ischemic heart disease, I want a comprehensive physiological assessment

Javier Escaned



11.40

In a patient with cardiac disease, I want multimodality imaging

Chiara Bucciarelli-Ducci



11.55

Closing remarks

Giuseppe Rosano

12.05

Discussion

Giuseppe Mascia, Alberto Palazzuoli, Maurizio Volterrani