Logistics: PSA, David Yang leaves after more than twenty years

David Yang is leaving PSA after more than twenty years of career in the logistics group. His resignation will take effect on August 31. The manager was the Regional CEO of the Singapore-based group, one of the world leaders in the sector, for the Europe, Mediterranean, North, and South America regions, managing approximately 20 million TEUs.

Yang spent twenty years at PSA, and according to a statement by Ong Kim Pong, the group's CEO, he will be succeeded by Vincent Ng, who will assume the position of Regional CEO (EuroMed) with immediate effect, while continuing to serve as Regional CEO (MESA).